Kelly Clarkson will be joined by some familiar faces on the Monday, May 17 edition of her daytime talk show when she welcomes her fellow coaches on “The Voice”: Blake Shelton, John Legend and Nick Jonas.

In a sneak peek at the coaches’ appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, Clarkson asks Jonas if he has any advice for incoming coach Ariana Grande, who’ll be replacing him in the show’s next season.

“No. Ariana is one of the best singers in the game, and she’s gonna be an incredible coach,” says Jonas.

“I think the only advice I would give is just not to trust any one of you,” he says of the other coaches.

In another part of the show, Clarkson presents Legend with his very own “Team Kelly” jacket, offered to guests who have made four appearances on the show.

Shelton is also a repeat guest, who previously received a “Team Kelly” jacket when he made his fourth appearance on the show.

“Do you wear your jacket all the time?” Clarkson asks Shelton.

“Oh my god, all the time,” declares Shelton. “I feed the chickens in it.”

“That’s so interesting,” replies Clarkson, “because you left your jacket here in the green room.”

A member of the show’s crew then brings Shelton the jacket he abandoned. “Oh, there it is,” says the busted singer sheepishly. “I’ve been looking for this…”