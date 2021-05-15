Tiffany Haddish paid a visit to “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” alongside her “Here Today” co-star Billy Crystal, and things became a little emotional.

During the conversation, Haddish looked back on her recent Grammy win for Best Comedy Album, becoming just second Black woman to win the award (Whoopi Goldberg was the first, winning in 1986).

Haddish discovered she’d won while taping an episode of her CBS series “Kids Say the Darndest Things”, and was met with a round of applause from the children she was filming with when she she shared her elation in a speech, telling them that “anything is possible.”

When host Stephen Colbert played a clip of that moments, when the camera cut back to Haddish she was full-on weeping.

“Anything is possible,” she said while sobbing with joy.

Crystal praised Haddish’s off-the-cuff speech to the kids as being “so honest and sincere and came from the very best place from this person that I know.”

