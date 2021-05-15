Paulina Porizkova made her Oscars debut last month, on the arm of nominee Aaron Sorkin (director and screenwriter of “The Trial of the Chicago Seven”).

Speaking with The New York Times, the 56-year-old supermodel revealed that attending the Academy Awards with Sorkin was actually their second date.

According to Porizkova, she was being interviewed by NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield, who asked her off-camera is she was open to being introduced to a single man.

Porzikova, ex-wife of late Cars frontman Ric Ocasek, agreed, but added the caveat “no rock stars.”

She introduced Porizkova to Sorkin, 59, via text, and she said their first date had gone well enough to warrant a second. “He’s a great kisser,” she revealed.

However, she admitted she was hesitant when he invited her to be his date for the Oscars.

“This is going to kind of take me off the market for a little bit,” she told Sorkin. “Okay,” he replied.

As she pointed out, attending the Oscars isn’t exactly the greatest venue to get to know someone you’ve just started dating.

“You’re not there to have fun. You’re on display,” she explained.

Contacted by the Times to weigh in on his relationship with Porizkova, Sorkin remained tightlipped, telling the newspaper he prefers not to comment anyone other than those he works with, “but if Paulina’s ever a cinematographer on something I write I’ll give you a thousand words.”