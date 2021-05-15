Alan Jackson is still mourning the accidental death of his son-in-law Ben Selecman, who died from a traumatic head injury when he fell from a dock while helping a woman onto a boat in 2018.

The husband of Jackson’s eldest daughter Mattie, Selecman was just 28, and had a special place in the country singer’s life.

“When he died, I was kind of pissed off at the world. I just wasn’t feeling right about anything,” he said in an interview with HITS Daily Double.

As Jackson explained, he grew up the youngest of five children, alongside four sisters. He then became the father of three daughters. As a result, he and Selecman by default became the only males in the family, which led them to form a special bond.

“It’s all I was ever around: girls and women,” Jackson explained.

“So having a son-in-law was having a boy I could fish with, work on cars and stuff with,” he added. “It was tough losing him so suddenly — so jarring to all of us. I lost something I’d never had before.”