Henry Cavill is asking fans to stop speculating about his personal life.

Cavill, who recently revealed he is dating Natalie Viscuso, posted a length letter on Instagram about “some social animosity” he has noticed.

“There has been lots of, let’s call it speculation for now, about my private life and professional partnerships. Now, while I do appreciate the passion and support by those very people who are ‘speculating’, It has come to such a point that I needed to say something, which in itself, is a bad thing,” the “Justice League” actor wrote.

“We are living in an age of social enlightenment,” Cavill continued, saying the more people today are realizing that “their views” may have been blinded.

“So, to you out there who are expressing your disdain and showing your displeasure through a surprising variety of ways, it’s time to stop,” Cavill continued. “I know it can be fun to speculate, to gossip, and to dive into our own personal echo chambers on the internet, but your ‘passion’ is misplaced, and it causes harm to the people I care about most. Even your most conservative of negative assumptions about both my personal and professional life just aren’t true.”

Cavill suggested that his followers “move forward with positivity.”

He concluded, “I am very happy in love, and in life. I’d be enormously grateful if you were happy with me. If you can’t bring yourself to be happy with me, then at the very least try to do yourself proud and be the best version of yourself.”

Cavill and Viscuso were first publically spotted together in London in early April taking his dog Kal for a walk.