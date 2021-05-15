A few years back, “Good Girls” star Christina Hendricks took to Instagram and dropped a surprising revelation: it was her hand that appeared in the poster for 2000 Best Picture Oscar winner “American Beauty”.

During a recent appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show”, Hendricks explained just how her hand, clutching a single red rose, wound up in the iconic poster.

“I used to be a model, and one of the gigs I got was to go and shoot a movie poster. I had no idea what the film was,” said the former “Mad Men” actress.

“There were two models, myself and one other. And we did different versions of her hand and her stomach, and my stomach and her hand, and my hand and both. My hand made it in and her stomach made it it,” she continued.

“I did a few gigs where I did some hand modelling,” Hendricks said. “I was a ballet dancer, so I guess I know how to move my hands in an elegant fashion. It was just a plain, ol’ gig. I probably got paid a hundred bucks or something. I was just thrilled to have a job. I didn’t know what ‘American Beauty’ was going to be. And then I finally saw it and was like, ‘Hey, that’s my hand!'”

While playing a round of “Celebrity True or False” with host Rich Eisen, she also revealed that while the characters on “Mad Men” may have been drinking around the clock, the actors were not imbibing real booze in those scenes.

“I can confirm that we shared beers at the end of the day sometimes,” she joked. “We have to memorize lines and act and do all sorts of things.”