Justin Timberlake and son Silas, 6, had some quality bonding time over “Star Wars”.

The singer and his son went to check out Disney World’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge where they got to build their own lightsabers.

“I don’t know who was freaking out more… me or my six year old 👊🏻 This was the coolest,” Timberlake captioned a clip of the two of them on Instagram.

He also included two pictures of them taking in the action.

The proud dad further showed off the building experience on his Instagram Stories.

“When your six year old assembles his light saber twice as fast as you,” Timberlake joked.

Instagram Story. Photo@justintimberlake/Instagram

Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel share sons Silas and Phineas, born in 2020.

Biel recently told Jimmy Fallon if their kids enjoy watching their work.

“Do they kind of freak out because their dad is in ‘Trolls’, their mom is in ‘Pete the Cat’, they hear these voices and they go, ‘Wait what’s going on?’ Do they understand what you guys do?” Fallon asked.

“Silas does definitely with Justin because of Branch,” said Biel of her husband’s “Trolls” character. “And also his music — whenever he hears daddy’s song he’ll go, ‘Oh yeah, that’s dad. No big deal, whatever.’”

“But the funny thing about ‘Pete the Cat’ is I tried to get him to watch the show, he will not watch. And yet he says ‘,Hey mom, hey mom, do one of those voices from the show,’ and I’m like, ‘But you’ve never seen the show you don’t even know,’” Biel added.