Amy Adams’ little girl is not so little anymore.

On Saturday, Adams’ husband, Darren Le Gallo, shared rare photos of their daughter Aviana Olea Le Gallo to celebrate her 11th birthday.

“Happy Birthday Aviana!!♥️🎂 I can’t believe my girl is 11yrs old today!!! You are such an incredible human • I’m so very proud of you • Your spirit • Your heart • Your creativity • I adore you,” he wrote.

He then explained the last picture of her sitting on bench at a museum was taken the same day.

“Her BDay wishes was to go to the Art Gallery that re-opened today in Ireland,” Le Gallo added.

A number of famous friends turned to the comments section.

“Omg HOW is she 11 already?! Happy Birthday, beautiful Avi,” Elizabeth Chambers said. Octavia Spencer added, “Happy Birthday”.

Aviana is typically kept out of the spotlight but did make her public debut in 2017 during her mom’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star unveiling.