Joshua Bassett isn’t worried about following in Zac Efron’s footsteps.

The “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” star is chatting about the second season of the hit Disney show and living up to Efron’s “High School Musical 2” performance of “Bet On It”.

“I was a little bit intimidated that I was going to not do it justice,” Bassett told Entertainment Weekly.

“I was so excited when I heard we were doing this. That’s the dream,” he said. “It was fun working with Zach [Woodlee, choreographer] on recreating the dance but obviously in a totally different space and having to navigate what that would look like in your basement. It was super fun, we were just having a good time messing around. I think we did 30 takes of it so I was pretty exhausted by the end.”

RELATED: Joshua Bassett Addresses Speculation About His Sexuality In New Powerful Post

To keep his stamina up, Bassett “tried to sing it three to five times on the treadmill.”

But then the nerves set in when he saw what Twitter had to say about him doing the number “justice”.

Bassett continued, “But once I realized that I’m not supposed to be doing it justice and it’s really just Ricky trying his best — I’m not trying to live up to Zac Efron’s performance or Troy — then I was like, we can just have fun with this one. But it was definitely a little intimidating at first.”

RELATED: Joshua Bassett Says ‘Crying Is Cool’ In Candid Post About Toxic Masculinity

Learning some of the dance moves proved to be comical.

“There’s a point where Ricky is holding two drumsticks and he jumps with both of his feet in the air and Zach Woodlee and I called that ‘stomping baby,'” he added. “Because I had to do it like a giant pouting baby where I was jumping up and down like a monkey. It was insane. It’s such a random dance when you actually watch what Zac’s doing in the movie, you’re like, ‘What are you on?! What are you doing?’ It was interesting learning all that weird stuff but just a blast. I tried my best.”

Season 2 of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” started on May 14 and with new epsidoes dropping on Disney+ each Friday.

Check out Bassett’s vocal cover of “Bet On It” below: