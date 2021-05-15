Halle Berry is sharing what gets on her nerves when it comes to Instagram.

The “Catwoman” star spoke to Essence about her love hate relationship with the social media platform.

“I love that it’s so fun,” she first said.

“I think that’s the part of it that I try to lean into and not to take myself seriously. To try and stay a part of what’s happening but still be age appropriate,” Berry added laughing.

But then came the downside to Instagram.

“The thing I hate, and this will never stop, I know because it’s the nature of the world, but I really hate the negativity that gets on there. I just really want to like, slap these trolls because it really is damaging to people,” Berry said.

She continued, “It’s damaging to young people and I really wish that if you really didn’t have something [nice] to say, don’t say it. If you’ve got something so negative to say about somebody, why are you on their page? You’re obviously into them or you wouldn’t be there.”

“It’s kind of annoying and I worry for the younger people who really don’t understand that these are just hating trolls that have no life and they take it so to heart. It can be really, really damaging, and I see that with my daughter and it infuriates me,” Berry concluded.

The star also gave her personal advice on practicing self care.

“I think it’s about being mindful every day to move your body or you can meditate, that’s also moving your mind. You can read, that’s allowing your mind to travel,” she said, noting it is something people should be doing daily. “It’s just about being active in some way and consciously. You can journal. It’s forcing yourself to be active whether emotionally or physically every single day.”