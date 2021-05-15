Seth Rogen is recalling feeling “humiliated” after trying to meet Beyoncé.

The Canadian star recalled the story to E! News‘ “Daily Pop” about the run in with Queen Bey’s bodyguard during the Grammy Awards in 2011.

“I was at the Grammys, and I saw Beyoncé with Gwyneth Paltrow actually and they were together,” Rogen said.

RELATED: Seth Rogen Doubles Down On Calling U.S. Senator Ted Cruz A ‘Fascist’

“And I charged over. Instinct took over,” he continued. “I was hit so hard by her security guard that I spilled a drink. I was drinking a screwdriver, which is a bad drink. I deserved what I got … I was humiliated and I didn’t get to meet Beyoncé.”

Rogen then had to get on stage to present an award, meaning he had to hold his arms in “a very weird position” to cover the spill on his shirt.

Beyonce Knowles, Gwyneth Paltrow and Seth Rogen at The 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards, 2011. Photo: Getty

It wasn’t the first time he recounted the story. In 2019, he told Jimmy Kimmel it was “terrible.”

RELATED: Seth Rogen Once Had A Bizarre Dinner Where Nicolas Cage Delivered A Monologue In A Jamaican Accent

The Grammys incident did teach him a lesson before the two met officially during the premiere of “The Lion King”, which they both voiced characters in.

“So I was wary of going near her because I look like someone who you would want to keep away from Beyoncé in general,” Rogen said. “I waited for her to approach me, which they teach you. She was very nice and my beard actually got stuck in her sequin a little bit. If you look closely, you’ll see some gray hair on her shoulder.”

Rogen also retells the story in his new essay book Year Book, available now.