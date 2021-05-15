Hilaria and Alec Baldwin just went through a “scary experience” as their son Eduardo had an allergic reaction.

Hilaria shared an image of her holding her baby boy at the hospital on Instagram, detailing the experience.

“I don’t know to what yet, but it was one of those horrible moments a parent dreads. My kids don’t have allergies, so this was a first,” she wrote.

“Doesn’t matter how many kids you have, there are always moments that shake us, as there is no way we can prepare,” Hilaria continued.

Alec and Hilaria are parents to Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2, and infants Edu and Lucia. The actor is also dad to Ireland, 25, from his marriage to Kim Basinger.

Hilaria continued, “This was after he was better, the vomit on my clothes had dried, and my friend sent a pic to Alec (who is away working) to let him know it was going to be ok. I’m grateful to you, doctors and nurses and other healthcare professionals. I won’t mention your names here, but you know who you are, and I hope how much my heart is connected to your care and kindness. I was told that expediency in this situation is key..don’t wait to see if it gets better. If you find yourself in this situation—just go and reach for help.”

Alec recently posted a picture of himself with his three oldest sons, noting how he “can’t wait” to get back home.