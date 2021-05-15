With the news that “This Is Us” will end after its upcoming sixth season, a number of the show’s cast and crew have weighed in.

Creator Dan Fogelman turned to Twitter to pay a sweet dedication to the show.

“Whoever casually first said ‘All good things must come to an end’ never had to end their favourite thing,” he wrote. “While sad to have just 1 season left, also grateful to NBC for letting us end the show how, and when, we always intended. We’ll work hard to stick the landing.”

Mandy Moore, who plays Rebecca Pearson, first wrote on her Instagram Story, “I’m already VERY emotional about my favourite job coming to an end. BUT …We have a whole season to wrap things up the way it was always intended.”

Then sharing Fogelman’s tweet, added, “Officially official. One season left of my favourite job. You can bet we will be soaking in every single moment.”

“What a ride it’s been…what an incredible season to come,” Susan Kelechi Watson (Beth Pearson) added.

The fifth season of “This Is Us” will end on May 25, with the sixth and final season to start this fall and end in May 2022.