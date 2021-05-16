Rumours have been rife in recent weeks that Taika Waititi and Rita Ora have become an item, and photos taken Sunday in Sydney, Australia appear to confirm the reports.

The “Jojo Rabbit” director and the “Your Song” singer were spotted emerging from Waititi’s home in Sydney’s Bondi Beach to get breakfast.

As the Daily Mail reports, the rumours were sparked when the pair were seen attending the premiere of “RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under” at the Sydney Opera House, but avoided being photographed on the red carpet when they discreetly snuck in.

Backgrid — Backgrid

Meanwhile, Ora sparked even rumours last month when she shared a series of photos on Instagram, one of which featured Waititi, his face partially obscured, embracing her.