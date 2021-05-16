Keegan-Michael Key made his “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut on the weekend, and one of the episode’s highlights featured the “Key & Peele” star and cast member Kenan Thompson in a sketch lampooning “The Muppet Show”.

In the sketch, Kermit the Frog introduces special guest Lily Tomlin (Melissa Villasenor) but keeps getting interrupted by hecklers Statler and Waldorf.

Kermit tries to ignore their insults, which isn’t the case for the show’s security guards, played by Key and Thompson.

“Everybody here paid good money to hear this little dragon and his friends do their thang,” Key’s character yells at the hecklers, referring to Kermit. “You are more than welcome to leave!”

After the heckers continue to ignore the security guards’ warnings, Key’s guard appears behind them.

“Y’all gonna learn — y’all gonna learn,” he says before punching Statler in the head, and then laying a vicious beatdown on the Muppet.

After he storms off, Thompson’s security guard apologizes to the traumatized pair, admitting, “Honestly, I’m not a big fan of this show either. I mean, it’s a mess backstage. Dude with orange hair just blowing things up. Penguin and chicken turds everywhere. It’s too madcap for my taste. But love it or hate it, no more heckling, alright?”

“Yeah, sure,” Waldorf responds, adding, “You’re friend’s insane, by the way.”

Statler then complains that his eyes are swollen shut from the beating, causing Waldorf to quip, “You’re not missing much” — a joke that causes Thompson’s guard to lose it as well as he proceeds to beat Waldorf to a pulp.

Key’s guard arrives, telling the pair, “You’re bounced,” which takes an awkward turn when they grab the hecklers to eject them and they’re revealed to be puppets. “Oh snap,” says Key apologetically as theY place the hecklers back in their seats. “We didn’t realize you guys didn’t have no legs… that’s on me, playa, that’s on me.”

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.