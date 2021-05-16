Martha Stewart is setting the record straight about her peacocks.

On Saturday, the New York Post published a piece about peacock aficinado Sean Flynn and his new book Why Peacocks? An Unlikely Search for Meaning in the World’s Most Magnificent Bird.

In the course of the article, it’s noted that Stewart keeps 16 peacocks at her farm in Bedford, New York.

However, Stewart took to Twitter to note that the number of peacocks in the articles was incorrect (the Post‘s report has since been corrected).

Calling the story “fake news,” Stewart stated that she actually has “21 of these glorious birds whose house is impeccable. They do not smell. They are so clean! Their voices are loud but such fun to hear. They are so friendly.”

The nypost again “fake news”. They have a story on peacocks today and say I have sixteen on my farm I actually have 21 of these glorious birds whose house is impeccable. They do not smell. They are so clean! Their voices are loud but such fun to hear. They are so friendly — Martha Stewart (@MarthaStewart) May 16, 2021

Stewart also sent a shoutout to Flynn, congratulating him on the publication of his book.