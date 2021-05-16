Former child star Ricky Schroder has horrendously harassed a Costco employee over their mask policy.

“What’s your name, and what do you do here?” Schroder asks a man who identifies himself as Jason, a supervisor, in a video posted on his Instagram.

“Boycott Costco till they act like a Free American Company…not,” he captioned the Instagram video.

Jason continued to explain that the state of California and Los Angeles County still require masks in their stores.

“Costco always goes above and beyond when following the law, and the mandate in California has not changed,” Jason explained, adding that it could change in mid-June.

“You’re going to listen to these people? They’ve destroyed our economy. They’re destroying our state. And you’re just going to listen to their rules?” Schroder complained until he decided to get his Costco membership refunded.

Later in his video, the manager gives Schroder a receipt, showing the refund.

Schroder, who starred in “Silver Spoons”, has become known for his controversial stances, including helping bail out Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen who was charged with killing two people in a protest over the police killing of Jacob Blake.

Schroder’s name started to trend on Twitter as people condemned his behaviour.

Ok. Lots to dive into here. But I’ll be brief. 1. The @Costco doorman is AWESOME.

2. #RickySchroder is a tool, an ass & a colossal joke.

3. I hate to comment on people’s looks, but that old-man baby-face of his probably gives actual children nightmares.

4. F*ck Ricky Schroder. https://t.co/ydVdwIzP4i — Matt Walton (@themattwalton) May 16, 2021

Ricky Schroeder is the Scott Baio of James Woods. — Devin Nunes Mom (@NotDevinsMom) May 16, 2021

Has been such sweet SWEET Karma that Jason Bateman, who got pushed off Silver Spoons by Ricky Schroeder's mom, because he kept stealing every scene he was in…is now the FAR MORE successful actor (especially because even as a preteen, his talent was CLEAR.) https://t.co/EyXXjE2BhM — Mask Wearing Amy (@amyriscool) May 16, 2021