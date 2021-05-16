Last week, ESPN reported that J. Cole was taking a detour from music in order to play professional basketball in Africa.
Cole made it official on Thursday, May 13 when he signed a three- to six-game contract to play for the Rwanda Patriots in the 12-team Basketball Africa League.
On Sunday, the 36-year-old rapper made his debut, and showed some serious skill on the court.
In fact, minutes into the game, he made his first bucket for the league.
Check out how fans have been reacting to J. Cole’s first game as a professional.
J. Cole with his first bucket in the Basketball Africa League 👏 pic.twitter.com/DtparQKu8q
— Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) May 16, 2021
Jermaine Cole in action for #Rwanda Patriots 🏀 pic.twitter.com/loJAJvmzDl
— Navjosh (@Navjosh) May 16, 2021
J. Cole the professional basketball player. 🏀 #ColeWorld pic.twitter.com/0CPXunoMnZ
— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 16, 2021
The put back. Cole’s first score 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/5VYNedyb4Y
— Eric Diep (@E_Diep) May 16, 2021