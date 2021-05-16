Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Last week, ESPN reported that J. Cole was taking a detour from music in order to play professional basketball in Africa.

Cole made it official on Thursday, May 13 when he signed a three- to six-game contract to play for the Rwanda Patriots in the 12-team Basketball Africa League.

On Sunday, the 36-year-old rapper made his debut, and showed some serious skill on the court.

RELATED: J. Cole Discusses His Two Sons, Retirement & More In Tell-All Essay

In fact, minutes into the game, he made his first bucket for the league.

Check out how fans have been reacting to J. Cole’s first game as a professional.

J. Cole with his first bucket in the Basketball Africa League 👏 pic.twitter.com/DtparQKu8q — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) May 16, 2021