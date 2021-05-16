Most people are loving the first pictures of Lily James and Sebastian Stan as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee but not Courtney Love.

The singer didn’t hold back on social media about the Hulu series “Pam & Tommy” that depicts her friends’ marriage and stolen sex tape.

RELATED: Get The First Look At Lily James And Sebastian Stan In ‘Pam & Tommy’

“I find this so f**king outrageous . When Pam / tommy sex tape was out / myself @pattyschemel @xmadmx were making a record. And the lone women in many recording studios in la . Where all / ALL! The staff engineers / producers / owners / were watching the sex tape with huge schadenfraude . . Guffaws , It was disgusting . I banned anyone discussing it,” Love wrote on Facebook.

Love said it “destroyed” Anderson’s life, adding that she was asked to approve use of a Rolling Stone cover of hers to use in the limited series to which she replied “f**k no.”

“My heart goes out to Pammy ♥️♥️further causing her complex trauma. And shame on lily James whoever the f**k she is,” Love concluded.

RELATED: Lily James Transforms Into Pamela Anderson In New Photos From ‘Pam & Tommy’

Anderson and Lee, who were married from 1995 to 1998 and have two sons, have not publically commented.