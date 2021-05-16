LaKeith Stanfield is going on a social media detox.

The Academy Award winner recently had to apologize after moderating a Clubhouse room that included anti-Semitic commentary.

“Taking a break from this social media,” LaKeith wrote on Saturday. “I’d advise you all do the same at least for a little while. Too much of it isn’t healthy I don’t think. Just know I’d never lie to secure my place in ‘Hollywood.’ If I say I don’t hate, it’s because I don’t. Hold your news sources accountable and think for yourselves. Talk soon.”

Earlier this month, Stanfield joined a room moderated by Jewish educators to address the room he was part of the day before, adding on Instagram that he “unconditionally apologizes” over the event.

He said the initial room “took a very negative turn when several users made abhorrent anti-Semitic statements, and at that point, I should have either shut down the discussion or removed myself from it entirely. I condemn hate speech and discriminatory views of any kind.”