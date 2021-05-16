Emma Watson and boyfriend Leo Robinton were spotted out on the weekend.

The couple, who were first linked in October 2019, tend to keep a low profile but made a quick errand run in Los Angeles.

RELATED: Seth Rogen Addresses Those ‘This Is The End’ Rumours About Emma Watson, Denies She ‘Stormed Off The Set’

The “Harry Potter” star was casual in a sweater and comfy plaid pants, while the businessman was carrying vitamins and a ShamWow cloth.

Emma Watson and Leo Robinton. Photo: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com

The Daily Mail reports the two were furniture shopping last week so perhaps Watson is considering a move from London to L.A. where Robinton lives.

RELATED: Tom Holland Says He Had A Crush On Emma Watson, Reveals She Once Wore A Dress He Thought Was ‘Mind-Blowing’

Watson doesn’t often talk about her relationship status, but did tell British Vogue in November 2019, “I never believed the whole ‘I’m happy single’ spiel. I was like, ‘This is totally spiel.’ It took me a long time, but I’m very happy. I call it being self-partnered.”