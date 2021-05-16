Dwayne Johnson’s daughters are following in his fishing footsteps.

The star took two of his daughters, Tiana, 3, and Jasmine, 5, on a fishing trip this weekend where they surprised him by catching a bass.

“‘That’s so cool!’ Mission accomplished. Pulled in their first bass and they absolutely loved it. Great day with the ohana and bonding with my little ladies,” The Rock captioned a video of the girls checking out their catch.

Praising his own fishing skills he joked, “My girls also said, ‘wow daddy you accurately slow rolled that 1/2 ounce double blade spinner up under that log where your mastery fisherman instincts kicked in to pull out this big lip who hit that skirt hard’ buuuuut the camera stopped rolling so y’all missed that part.”

Johnson shares Tiana and Jasmine with wife Lauren Hashian. He is also dad to Simone, 19, with ex- Dany Gracia.

Johnson recently celebrated Tiana’s third birthday with a bit of help from “Aquaman” star Jason Momoa.

“Now that she’s finally starting to understand that daddy is Maui from MOANA, she has one very important question —‘Daddy do you know AquaMan?’” the star said before Momoa helped out.