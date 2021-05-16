Gwyneth Paltrow is sharing some wise words of wisdom with TikTok star Addison Rae.

The Oscar winning actress, 48, and the social media sensation, 20, teamed up as part of YouTube’s first ever Beauty Fest, which premiered on Friday, May 14.

During the segment, Rae asked Paltrow if she had any advice on dealing with fame at a young age.

“I don’t envy you that you’re so famous now in the days of social media and how much extra pressure there is,” said the Goop founder. “When I got famous when I was about 22 years old, there were no cell phones, there was no internet. You could fall out of a club and no one could video you. There were no gossip sites all over the world in that way.”

Paltrow continued, “So I admire you for being brave through it all and continuing to bring your art and your sparkle to your fans and the world. I would stay really close to the people who know you really well and the people that love you for you because one of the best benefits that I’ve had in my life is staying best friends with my best friend from kindergarten, or 7th grade or my brother or my family. Those people always keep you really grounded to what’s real and they keep you closer to yourself.”

Rae replied, “I guess you get so used to being around so many people all the time and you’re like, ‘I need to give everyone a part of me’ but then there are parts of me that I definitely want to keep in mind too and remembering where I started and where I came from and my initial desire to do everything.”

She went on, “I don’t want to let anyone down and I think that’s sometimes where the pressure comes in because I just want to make sure I’m very active in making everyone happy, but also trying to find the balance of that.”

Paltrow added, “You have to do what’s best for you. Your fans will wait for your next post. Don’t ever compromise your health and your mind and heart and spirit for anyone else. You’re the most important one.”