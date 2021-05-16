Morgan York is opening up about why she decided to stop acting after the end of “Hannah Montana”.

Asked by a fan if she misses acting, York simply said, “no.”

Further explaining in a TikTok video, “I started acting when I was 9, and from the beginning, my mom told me, ‘The second this becomes not fun or you want to stop, you can stop.'”

I never expected it to be a lifetime thing,” she added. “I even remember as a kid trying to imagine myself as an adult actor, and just not seeing it.”

York, who is now a fantasy novelist, said that once she went to college she knew she would “never” go back to acting.

“I think I also wildly underestimated how much of an uproar would be made over it,” she said of leaving acting. “I thought I could just leave and nobody would ask me for the next 11 years of my life, ‘Why did you quit acting?’ But…it wasn’t fun anymore.”

“And my passion for writing fiction, which existed as long as my passion for acting, was just much stronger,” she said. “It was something I preferred.”