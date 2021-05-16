Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas stepped out for a star studded date night at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday.

The “This Is Us” star and his new girlfriend made their first red carpet appearance as a couple during the event at the Hollywood Palladium.

RELATED: Justin Hartley Goes Full Demolition Mode Behind The Wheel Of An Excavator On ‘Celebrity IOU’

Sofia Pernas and Justin HartleyPhoto: Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Pernas stunned in a coral coloured gown featuring a thigh-high split, while Hartley looked dapper in a blue shirt and black jacket.

RELATED: Justin Hartley Reveals His Daughter Ruined His Romantic Birthday With His New Girlfriend Sofia Pernas

Hartley first confirmed the relationship in a sweet New Year’s Eve message.

The actor and his former “The Young And The Restless” co-star fuelled relationship rumours back in June after being spotted on what appeared to be a date.

RELATED: Sofia Pernas Says Justin Hartley ‘Lights Up My Sky’ In Heartfelt Birthday Post

Hartley was previously married to “Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause for two years.

Their divorce was detailed on the third season of the hit Netflix reality show, and later again during Stause’s time on “Dancing With The Stars”.