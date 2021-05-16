Colton Underwood is responding to fans who have been asking questions about his sex life.

The former “Bachelor” star, who came out as gay last month, took to Instagram for a Q&A session over the weekend.

RELATED: Cassie Randolph Says ‘There’s A Lot Of Layers’ To Ex Colton Underwood Coming Out

During the chat, Underwood addressed fans who have been curious about his physical encounters.

“Let me vent for a second,” he wrote. “Questions like this are inappropriate. I understand you might know me from the ‘Bachelor’ where I shared a lot about my personal life. I have set boundaries and I’m respecting myself in a way that will lead me to a healthier life.”

RELATED: Colton Underwood Says He Was Blackmailed Before Coming Out As Gay

Underwood added, “I never asked to be labelled as the ‘virgin bachelor’ and have people feel the security to ask me questions about my sex life. It just happened and during that time I thought I had no other choice but to just go with it the network would be mad. I know differently now. I’ll share what I want and this won’t be one of those things.”

The 29-year-old reality TV star also revealed that his upcoming Netflix documentary will be released in “fall 2021.”

The show will focus on Underwood’s coming out journey.

Underwood and ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph announced their split back in May.

RELATED: Colton Underwood Doesn’t Think The ‘Athletic Community’ Is ‘Ready For Gay People’

The former couple first met during his 2019 season of “The Bachelor”.