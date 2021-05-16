Click to share this via email

Scarlett Johansson went home with the top prize during Sunday’s MTV Movie and TV Awards.

A six time nominee, Johansson was honoured with the Generation Award that celebrates “beloved actors whose diverse contributions to both film and television have turned them into household names.”

Virtually accepting her award, the star thanked her fans, saying, “This award is made possible by all of you.”

Obviously confused about what award show it was, husband Colin Jost walked up and poured a bowl of green slime on her head.

“What the f**k,” she exclaimed and he laughed.

Past winners include Sandra Bullock, Reese Witherspoon and Robert Downey Jr.

Johansson has previously the golden popcorn in 2013 for Best Fight in “The Avengers”.

Marvel debuted a new clip from “Black Widow” at the same time featuring Johansson and Florence Pugh.

“Black Widow” will launch in theatres and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 9.