Kerry Washington is saying “farewell” to her beloved dog Josie.

The “Little Fires Everywhere” star took to Twitter to share a heartbreaking tribute to her late pet on Sunday, May 16.

Last night, Josie crossed over into a world beyond this one and a piece of my ❤️ went with her. We are so blessed to have had her for so long. My heart unfolded when I met her. She will always live in the very fabric of my being. We adore you Josephine Baker Washington Asomugha pic.twitter.com/jFWpNLvBln — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) May 16, 2021

“Last night, Josie crossed over into a world beyond this one and a piece of my [heart] went with her,” wrote the actress alongside four precious photographs of Josie.

“We are so blessed to have had her for so long,” she continued. “My heart unfolded when I met her. She will always live in the very fabric of my being. We adore you Josephine Baker Washington Asomugha.”

Washington also took to Instagram to post a separate heartfelt tribute.

“To say that Josie was a member of our family doesn’t even come close,” she said. “She was my fur baby companion girl. She was my partner. She went places with me and experienced things that no one else ever did or ever will. She was a witness to my life and to my journey and me to hers.”

Washington told fans that she would be donating to Wags and Walks rescue in Josie’s name.

“There really is no way to describe that kind of connection. I’m so so sorry Kerry,” wrote Debra Messing underneath the post “My Laila will welcome her and show her around.”

“@kerrywashington oh my friend. Love you so,” added Tracee Ellis Ross.