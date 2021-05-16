Leslie Jones made sure to kick things off right at this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards. The comedian opened the show with a pitch-perfect “WandaVision” parody that brought together some surprising cameos.

The show opened with Kat Dennings and Randall Park reprising their characters Darcy Lewis and Agent Jimmy Woo, while Jones played herself, but as a reality bending superhero who can control the fabric of reality and recreates scenes from famous sitcoms.

The sketch opened with Jones in the black-and-white ’50s sitcom universe of “WandaVision”‘s first two episodes, before diverging and moving into sitcom genres “WandaVision” never touched on, including “Good Times” and “Family Matters” — in which Jones even donned Steve Urkel’s iconic rainbow polo and suspenders.

After the fantastic pre-taped into sketch, Jones took the stage for a stand-up monologue to kick off the ceremony, and poked fun at the TV shows and movies that are nominated, as well as her own dating life.

The #MTVAwards opened with a WandaVision recreation featuring host Leslie Jones! pic.twitter.com/sHtwTs8deg — Doctor Strange 2 Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) May 17, 2021

“I loved all the romantic shows, like ‘Bridgerton’ and ‘Too Hot to Handle’,” Jones shared. “And I love ‘Dating Around’, because that’s how I used to date. I would ask all five of my dates to meet me at my favorite taco stand and if it didn’t turn out at least I get to go home with some carnitas. So it didn’t turn out to be a bad night.”

She also joked about how she’s been using dating apps, but they haven’t been going well, and the men she’s met on them have been less than stellar.

“Somebody had the nerve, the audacity, one guy had the audacity, to try to ghost me. I’m gonna call you on all seven of my phones. All seven of them! You can block my number, but I know yours, though. You cannot ghost a ghostbuster!”

In another skit, Jones did Nicki Minaj’s “Up” dance while parodying “One Night In Miami”.

Ahead of Sunday’s big show, the 53-year-old comedian shot a promo for her hosting debut and promised some big comedy and memorable moments.

Going into Sunday’s show, “WandaVision”, “Emily in Paris”, and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” led this year’s nominations for TV, while “Judas and the Black Messiah” and “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan” lead the film nominations.