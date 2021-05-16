A pair of former “School of Rock” child stars are now in a real life relationship.
Caitlin Hale, who played Marta, and Angelo Massagli, who played Frankie, have been sharing snapshots of their relationship since 2018.
The relationship was first uncovered in a viral TikTok video.
After starring in the 2003 musical-comedy, Massagli later went on to bag a role in “The Sopranos”.
Meanwhile, Caitlin now works as an OB-GYN Ultrasound Technologist.
The couple previously reunited with their “School of Rock” co-stars to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the film.
“Seven School of Rockstars walk into a bar,” wrote Hale, captioning a photo of the get-together.