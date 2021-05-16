Click to share this via email

Cast of "The School of Rock" during MTV Movie Awards 2004

A pair of former “School of Rock” child stars are now in a real life relationship.

Caitlin Hale, who played Marta, and Angelo Massagli, who played Frankie, have been sharing snapshots of their relationship since 2018.

The relationship was first uncovered in a viral TikTok video.

After starring in the 2003 musical-comedy, Massagli later went on to bag a role in “The Sopranos”.

Meanwhile, Caitlin now works as an OB-GYN Ultrasound Technologist.

The couple previously reunited with their “School of Rock” co-stars to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the film.

“Seven School of Rockstars walk into a bar,” wrote Hale, captioning a photo of the get-together.