The God of Mischief met Agent Mobius in a new clip from “Loki”.

Marvel debuted the clip during Sunday’s MTV Movie and TV Awards.

“Are you taking me somewhere to kill me?” the God of Mischief (Tom Hiddleston) asks in the trailer.

“No, that is where you just were, I am taking you someplace to talk,” Mobius, played by Owen Wilson, responds.

Loki tries to argue that he doesn’t “like to talk” but Mobius has him figured out. “Talky, talky.”

He also inquires how long Mobius has been there.

“Hard to say,” he replies. “Time passes differently here in the TVA.”

Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant will star alongside Hiddleston and Wilson in the series.

“Loki” premieres on Disney+ on June 9.