Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline are officially award winning kissers.

The “Outer Banks” stars picked up the Golden Popcorn for Best Kiss during Sunday’s MTV Movie and TV Awards.

The couple, who were first romantically linked back in April 2020, are also dating on-screen in the hit teen mystery drama.

Cline interrupted Stokes to give her boyfriend a passionate kiss in the middle of their acceptance speech

😍 JOHN B AND SARAH 😍 Congrats to @madelyncline and @hichasestokes on winning Best Kiss at the #MTVAwards! pic.twitter.com/8pIkPheR3g — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 17, 2021

The pair star as John B and Sarah Cameron on the Netflix series.

Meanwhile, Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan also smooched while presenting the Best Kiss award.

The 20-year-old social media influencer and the 22-year-old actor will star in “He’s All That”, set to debut on Netflix later this year.