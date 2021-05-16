Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Grace Kinstler just had her moment.

While performing iconic “American Idol” songs, Kinstler picked Kelly Clarkson’s “A Moment Like This” during the Top 4.

Clarkson won the singing competition during the first season in 2002, meaning Kinstler was only 1-year-old at the time.

RELATED: Grace Kinstler Shows Off Killer Vocals As She Covers Coldplay’s ‘Fix You’ On ‘American Idol’

“It’s always a pleasure when you grace us with your voice,” judge Katy Perry said, before revealing her family all wants Kinstler to win.

“You are a superstar and you conduct yourself with a confidence that is amazing to watch,” Luke Bryan agreed.

RELATED: ‘American Idol’ Addresses Finalist Caleb Kennedy Leaving The Show After Offensive Video Resurfaces

The Top 5 on “American Idol” were just slimmed down to a Top 4 after contestant Caleb Kennedy left the show over an offensive video that resurfaced.