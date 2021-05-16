The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards are in full force! Hosted by Leslie Jones from the Palladium in Los Angeles on Sunday, the fan-voted awards show celebrates the best movies, shows and performances of the past year.

WandaVision”, “Emily in Paris”, and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” led this year’s nominations for TV. As for the film nominations, “Judas and the Black Messiah” and “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan” were the frontrunners with the most nods.

Additionally, Scarlett Johansson will receive the Generation Award, while Sacha Baron Cohen will be honoured with the Comedic Genius Award.

Check out the full list of winners below:

LIST OF NOMINEES, UNSCRIPTED:

BEST DOCU-REALITY SHOW
Below Deck Mediterranean
Black Ink Crew New York
Bling Empire
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

BEST DATING SHOW
90 Day Fiancé
Ex On The Beach
Love Is Blind
Ready to Love
The Bachelorette

BEST REALITY CAST
90 Day Fiancé
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Real Housewives of Atlanta

BEST COMPETITION SERIES
Legendary
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Challenge
The Circle
The Masked Singer

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW
Deliciousness
Fixer Upper: Welcome Home
Making The Cut
Nailed It!
Queer Eye

BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES (brought to you by SONIC® Drive-In)
Bling Empire
Cardi Tries
Selena + Chef
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

BEST TALK / TOPICAL SHOW
A Little Late with Lilly Singh
Red Table Talk
The Breakfast Club
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

BEST COMEDY / GAME SHOW
Floor Is Lava
Impractical Jokers
Kids Say the Darndest Things
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out
Ridiculousness

BEST HOST
Nicole Byer – Nailed It!
Rob Dyrdek – Ridiculousness
RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race
T.J. Lavin – The Challenge
Tiffany Haddish – Kids Say the Darndest Things

BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR
Addison Rae
Bretman Rock
Charli D’Amelio
Jalaiah Harmon
Rickey Thompson

BEST REAL-LIFE MYSTERY OR CRIME SERIES
Catfish: The TV Show
Evil Lives Here
Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness
Unsolved Mysteries

BEST FIGHT
Selling Sunset – Chrishell Stause vs. Christine Quinn
The Real Housewives of New Jersey – Jackie Goldschneider vs. Teresa Giudice
Untucked: RuPaul’s Drag Race – Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha Iman
Keeping Up With The Kardashians – Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian West
Legendary – Law Roach vs. Guest Judge Dominique Jackson

BEST INTERNATIONAL REALITY SERIES
Acapulco Shore
Geordie Shore
Love Island (ITV)
¡Nailed it! México
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

The inaugural MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted will air on Monday, May 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

ET and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of ViacomCBS.