Willie Spence proved he very much deserves to be in this season’s “American Idol” Top 3 as he delivered some stunning performances on Sunday’s episode.

The singer was reduced to tears after being praised by judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan, who were stunned by his cover of “Glory” by John Legend and Common.

“Willie,” Perry said, “I’m so glad you took us to church.”

She called the performance “connected” and “spiritual,” admitting the competition was “in God’s hands now,” stating she was glad she didn’t have to choose a winner.

Bryan gushed, “I can’t have 30 seconds to tell you what that performance just did to my soul,” adding that Spence was going to save lives with his voice and had the ability to bring people out of dark places.

Richie shared, “You have such a presence, such an aura, your presentation is just stellar. Most importantly, you’re uplifting.”

Spence also treated viewers to a stunning performance of Beyoncé’s “I Was Here” and debuted his new single “Never Be Alone” for the first time on the “Idol” stage.