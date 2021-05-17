Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Nick Jonas was reportedly taken to hospital while filming a new show.

Sources told TMZ Jonas was injured late Saturday night on set but they failed to disclose the nature of the accident or injury.

However, they did say it was “serious enough that he was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.”

RELATED: Nick Jonas Says Being Considered A Sex Symbol Makes Him ‘A Little Embarrassed’: ‘It’s Not Something I Wear As A Badge Of Honour’

The insiders claimed Jonas was back home on Sunday night and ready to appear as scheduled Monday on “The Voice”.

Sources didn’t mention the name of the secret shoot Jonas was working on at the time.

ET Canada has contacted Jonas’s rep for comment.

Jonas has been busy recently, with him doing “The Voice” and preparing to host this year’s Billboard Music Awards.

The 2021 BBMAs are set to take place on May 23.