Chayce Beckham has a hit on his hands whether he wins “American Idol” or not.

On Sunday night’s show, the remaining Top 3 contestants performed their own original singles to prove they have what it takes to be an Idol.

Beckham performed his single “23”. With its up-tempo country energy, the song certainly made the case that he could win it all, fending off fellow contestants Grace Kinstler and Willie Spence.

The singer also added a reprise, once again covering Chris Stapleton’s “You Should Probably Leave”, to remind everyone what kind of artist he intends to be.

Also on the show, Beckham covered Zac Brown Band’s “Colder Weather”, which allowed him to show off his range, from softer tones to powerful country balladeer.

“How do we create another way to say ‘great job’?” judge Luke Bryan asked after watching Beckham sing his single “23”.

Lionel Richie commented on Beckham’s “complete transformation” over the duration of the season.

Katy Perry then started her remarks by noting that “23” is already sitting at No. 1 on the Billboard country charts.

“You are a rock star,” she told him.