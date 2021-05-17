Warning: The video above contains scenes of domestic violence that some viewers may find distressing.

Mel B highlights the horror of domestic abuse in a powerful new video.

The singer, who has accused her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte of abuse, allegations he has repeatedly denied, has teamed up with Women’s Aid for a new clip directed by composer Fabio D’Andrea, titled “Love Should Not Hurt”.

The video tells the story of a woman’s brave escape from a relationship.

Mel told “Good Morning Britain”, “You put on your armour, and you walk out into the world, but behind closed doors, it’s very, very different, and it’s embarrassing and shameful and you carry so much guilt, having to lie and keep that secret.

“That’s why to do this campaign was so important to me, you know, teaming together with Fabio, with Ashley Wallen, the choreographer, and coming together to collaborate and make something that people can not only watch, but they can really get a sense of what does happen.

“Because the full video has so many things in there from him taking her money, from him taking her car keys, telling her what to wear. So it’s not just physical abuse, it’s coercive control, it’s emotional abuse, you know, it’s all different layers of abuse that we have to talk about.”

The Spice Girls star was married to Belafonte in 2007-2017.

She spoke to the Guardian about suffering the alleged abuse, saying of putting on a brave face at the time: “It was my duty to lie because in my mind there was no way out.

“You’re living in a nightmare, and then tell the outside world that everything is fine because you’re so embarrassed, and riddled with guilt, and worried that nobody’s going to believe you.”

Mel added of having no self-esteem left: “I felt so much self-hate. I’d lied to so many people. Then I felt very angry that I’d let that person get away with all that for 10 years.”