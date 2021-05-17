Click to share this via email

Like father, like sons.

This month, Russell Crowe’s ex-wife Danielle Spencer shared a Mother’s Day photo on Instagram with their two teenage sons: Tennyson, 14, and Charles, 17.

“Here I was telling the boys to smile – and then I didn’t. Ah well,” Spencer wrote.

Tennyson and Charles are rarely photographed publicly, though their parents have occasionally shared pictures on Instagram.

In the comments on the post, followers remarked at just how much the boys have grown.

“Oh wow. They are so grown up. Great photo,” one person wrote. Another added, “I can’t believe they’re this grown up now! Wow.”

Crowe and Spencer met in 1989, after a long, off-and-on relationship, the two married in 2003. They divorced in 2018.