Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The Queen poses with Prince Charles in a new photograph released to mark a special project.

The Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) was launched Monday to encourage people in the U.K. to plant a tree ahead of her Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

Her Majesty and the Prince of Wales can be seen posing with the first Jubilee tree, a Verdun Oak, planted earlier this year.

RELATED: Prince Charles Dodges Question About Prince Harry

The Queen dons a green coat and head scarf in the snap, while Charles poses in a camel coat while holding a wooden garden spade.

The Royal Family Twitter account also revealed that the Queen had planted more than 1,500 trees across the world over the years.

🌳 Introducing The Queen’s Green Canopy! 🍃 Today marks the launch of @qgcanopy, a a unique, UK-wide tree planting initiative created to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022. 📸 The Queen and The Prince of Wales with the first Jubilee tree, planted earlier this year. pic.twitter.com/f7XdrVhetI — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 17, 2021

🌲 The tree planted by The Prince of Wales to launch @qgcanopy is a Verdun Oak. Verdun Oaks were first planted in the UK after WW1, cultivated from acorns collected from the battlefield at Verdun. The acorns were sent from France to be distributed as war memorials. pic.twitter.com/D7NPAjOcT7 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 17, 2021

🌱#DidYouKnow that The Queen has planted more than 1,500 trees across the world? Her Majesty has also spoken alongside Sir David Attenborough about the importance of trees in the Earth’s future. pic.twitter.com/AbNk16W452 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 17, 2021

The QGC website states, “Everyone from individuals to Scout and Girlguiding groups, villages, cities, counties, schools and corporates will be encouraged to play their part to enhance our environment by planting trees from October, when the tree planting season begins, through to the end of the Jubilee year in 2022.”

RELATED: Prince Charles Says There’s An Empty Seat At The Dinner Table Following Prince Philip’s Death

“With a focus on planting sustainably, the QGC will encourage planting of trees to create a legacy in honour of The Queen’s leadership of the Nation, which will benefit future generations.

“As well as inviting the planting of new trees, The Queen’s Green Canopy will dedicate a network of 70 Ancient Woodlands across the United Kingdom and identify 70 Ancient Trees to celebrate Her Majesty’s 70 years of service.”