The Queen poses with Prince Charles in a new photograph released to mark a special project.

The Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) was launched Monday to encourage people in the U.K. to plant a tree ahead of her Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

Her Majesty and the Prince of Wales can be seen posing with the first Jubilee tree, a Verdun Oak, planted earlier this year.

RELATED: Prince Charles Dodges Question About Prince Harry

The Queen dons a green coat and head scarf in the snap, while Charles poses in a camel coat while holding a wooden garden spade.

The Royal Family Twitter account also revealed that the Queen had planted more than 1,500 trees across the world over the years.

The QGC website states, “Everyone from individuals to Scout and Girlguiding groups, villages, cities, counties, schools and corporates will be encouraged to play their part to enhance our environment by planting trees from October, when the tree planting season begins, through to the end of the Jubilee year in 2022.”

RELATED: Prince Charles Says There’s An Empty Seat At The Dinner Table Following Prince Philip’s Death

“With a focus on planting sustainably, the QGC will encourage planting of trees to create a legacy in honour of The Queen’s leadership of the Nation, which will benefit future generations.

“As well as inviting the planting of new trees, The Queen’s Green Canopy will dedicate a network of 70 Ancient Woodlands across the United Kingdom and identify 70 Ancient Trees to celebrate Her Majesty’s 70 years of service.”