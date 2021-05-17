Lamar Odom is happy and healthy.

Appearing on “Good Morning America”, the former NBA star opens up about his recovery from drug addiction with the help of ketamine.

“I went to rehab and did some other things, but ketamine came into my life at the right time,” he says in the interview. “I’m feeling amazing.”

The 41-year-old adds, “I’m alive. I’m sober. I’m happy.”

Popularly known as a club drug, ketamine has been approved in certain forms by regulators in the U.S. for treating some mental health conditions, including addictions, PTSD, anxiety, suicidal feelings, and other mental health concerns.

Odom’s treatment involves taking very small doses of the drug during hour-long sessions, which he says, has helped him overcome the urge to abuse other substances.

“I don’t wake up looking to do lines … or waking up in a dark place or feeling unfulfilled,” he explains. “When Kobe [Bryant] passed away, you know, the old Lamar, that’d have been every excuse in the world for me to go get high, [but] doing drugs didn’t even enter my mind.

Odom says he has been on the drug for two years and sees no reason to stop: “I don’t think I will stop it. I wouldn’t want to try to stop to be great. If I have greatness inside of me, I want to try to get it out.”

To learn more about Odom’s experience, watch the upcoming documentary to air on MTV Live and other platforms, “Lamar Odom: Reborn”.