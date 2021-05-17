In Ryan Murphy’s new Netflix series “Halston”, Ewan McGregor plays the late American fashion designer Roy Halston who became the face of an international brand but almost lost it all with a spiralling addiction to drug and alcohol. Having gotten sober years ago, McGregor says he’s more than familiar with Halston’s struggles.

“I understand it, addiction. And I’m not judgmental about it, you know? Because I’ve walked that path for so many years, and it’s very cunning and you will absolutely live in denial, you know? People can’t see it,” the 50-year-old actor explains during an interview with “CBS Sunday Morning”.

McGregor has been sober for almost two decades now and has been open about his past struggle with alcohol, previously admitting, “Originally I was a happy drunk. But later I was miserable because it’s a depressant. I was just ashamed of myself, really.”

It’s that past addiction, the actor says, that he was able to tap into to play the fashion designer in “Halston”.

“So, there’s Halston going to Studio 54 every night and doing coke and his business is in terrible trouble,” he says. “And yet he still goes, ‘I don’t have a problem. I could stop any time I like, you know?’ I understand that, yeah.”

Now, with so many years of sobriety under his belt, McGregor is at a point where he can admit he feels “pretty good” about being famous.

“I like it. So in that side of things, you learn that that’s actually what makes you happy, is striving to do the best job you can at work and not feeling like you’re sort of dogging it or phoning it in,” he says. “And then, that feels pretty good.”

McGregor also teases his return to the “Star Wars” universe with “Obi-Wan Kenobi” for Disney+, saying it was a “relief” to finally get to talk about the project after years of pretending discussions about it weren’t happening.

“Every interview I ever did for, you know, years, people would say, ‘Well, are the rumours true?’ And I’d have to sort of, I’d have to lie,” he says. “I’d have to say, ‘Well, you know, I don’t know. I’d be happy to play him one day again.’ I’d have to just keep saying … It started looking like I was sort of asking Disney for a job! Like, every interview I was asked that. ‘Well, I’d be happy to play him again, you know,’ and it was just a way of, like, trying not to be dishonest, but at the same time not telling the truth.”