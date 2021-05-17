Zombies took over a WWE match Sunday.

Damian Priest’s bout with the Miz at WrestleMania Backlash featured lumberjack zombies, something which didn’t go down too well with fans at home.

The WWE twist was intended to promote the upcoming Netflix movie “Army of The Dead”, which stars former WWE champion-turned-Hollywood actor Dave Bautista.

RELATED: Nikki And Brie Bella Celebrate WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

RELATED: WWE Star Bianca Belair Surprises 11-Year-Old Girl Who Dreams Of Being A Pro Wrestler

AEW star Chris Jericho slammed the move on Twitter:

See more of the fan reaction below.

Bautista has since responded:

 