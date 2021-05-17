Click to share this via email

Zombies took over a WWE match Sunday.

Damian Priest’s bout with the Miz at WrestleMania Backlash featured lumberjack zombies, something which didn’t go down too well with fans at home.

The WWE twist was intended to promote the upcoming Netflix movie “Army of The Dead”, which stars former WWE champion-turned-Hollywood actor Dave Bautista.

AEW star Chris Jericho slammed the move on Twitter:

Zombies…ZOMBIES? Wow that just set wrestling back 30 years. — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) May 17, 2021

See more of the fan reaction below.

Oh… I thought the lumberjacks being zombies thing was just a fun little backstage joke to promote Army of the Dead. I didn't know they were actually the lumberjacks for the match. #WrestleManiaBacklash pic.twitter.com/rC8a1As13o — MankyMedia (@MankyMedia) May 17, 2021

me watching WWE zombies like pic.twitter.com/NlkOZ3CXQ5 — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) May 17, 2021

Nearly that whole show was unwatchable, final title match made it passable. Really wanted it to be good, but lately WWE doing there absolute best to kill there brand. Don't need a Wars night like Monday or Wednesday Night Wars, just keep doing what they are doing! — 🏳️‍🌈LukeB.E83🏳️‍🌈 (@BrizLion83) May 17, 2021

ZOMBIES! Zombies on a WWE PPV. This is what I call long term booking. #WMBacklash #WrestleManiaBacklash pic.twitter.com/J0HhV0o9X5 — Steve Fall (@SteveFallTV) May 17, 2021

The whole zombie nonsense aside, I thought #WrestleManiaBacklash was a very good PPV. Great moment for Mysterios, two excellent triple threats and an absolute war of a main event with an intriguing end of the show! — Charlie Beckett (@Charlie_Beckett) May 17, 2021

I love wrestling as a genre because one night, a lich biker being forced to retire can make an arena cry, but on another night a ring full of zombies is fucking terrible #WrestleManiaBacklash — Joe Starr (@joestarr187) May 17, 2021

Things I never thought I would hear from a wrestling show: "Pin was broken up by the zombies". #WrestleManiaBacklash — Lindzee Ritz (@sufilindz) May 17, 2021

Bautista has since responded: