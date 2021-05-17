Halle Berry is not one to just put up with trolls.

The actress posted an adorable photo of herself kissing boyfriend Van Hunt over the weekend. Amid all the positive comments, however, were comments left by those who were not so thrilled for the couple.

Berry shared the snap alongside the caption, “We do this thing called whatever the f**k we want!”

RELATED: Halle Berry And Boyfriend Van Hunt Make Red Carpet Debut At The Oscars

One social media user then posted, “I think you love him more than he loves you!” to which Berry replied, “ummmm don’t think so… not this time.”

Berry also responded to some of the nicer comments.

One person shared, “You give me hope. We are the same age…twice divorced… I’m disenchanted with dating and then I see you two.”

Berry, who shares daughter Nahla with ex Gabriel Aubry and son Maceo with ex Olivier Martinez, insisted, “Never give up on love… Keep your heart open and it will find you!”

Credit: Instagram/Halle Berry

The star’s comments come after she spoke about dealing with negativity on social media in an interview with Essence.

“The thing I hate, and this will never stop, I know, because it’s the nature of the world, but I really hate the negativity that gets on there. I just really want to slap these trolls because it really is damaging to people.”

She continued, “It’s damaging to young people and I really wish that if you really didn’t have something [nice] to say, don’t say it. If you’ve got something so negative to say about somebody, why are you on their page? You’re obviously into them or you wouldn’t be there.”