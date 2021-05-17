Click to share this via email

Adam Levine is a sneakerhead.

On Monday, Complex debuted a new episode of “Sneaker Shopping” in which the Maroon 5 singer heads to a store in Los Angeles with host Joe La Puma.

“You don’t really have to be insecure about loving shoes till the day you die,” he says of his love for sneakers.

In the episode, Levine talks about getting a pair of Red October Yeezys from Kanye West, and he even wore them to the store.

“They’ve been sitting in my closet, and I’m wearing them today,” he says.

Levine also talks about the death of Kobe Bryant last year, saying, “I still haven’t fully been able to grasp it.”

The singer shares the story of Travis Scott gifting him special edition Air Jordans to perform at the Super Bowl.