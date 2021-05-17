Click to share this via email

Joshua Jackson is a sociopath surgeon in the first look at Peacock’s “Dr. Death”.

The series, which is based on Wondery’s hit podcast of the same name, details the eerie true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch (Jackson), a Dallas-based surgeon with a taste for death, leaving his patients permanently maimed or dead.

Soon, as his victims start piling up, fellow doctors Robert Henderson (Alec Baldwin), Randall Kirby (Christian Slater) and Dallas prosecutor Michelle Shughart (AnnaSophia Robb), do everything they can to stop him.

Photo: Scott McDermott/Peacock

Photo: Barbara Nitke/Peacock

According to Peacock, “‘Dr. Death’ explores the twisted mind of Dr. Duntsch and the failures of the system designed to protect the most defenceless among us.”

“Dr. Death” is set to start streaming this summer on Starz in Canada.