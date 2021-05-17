The cast of the “iCarly” reboot jumped to their co-star Laci Mosley’s defense as she received racist backlash on Instagram.

Mosley is playing Carly’s (Miranda Cosgrove) best friend/roommate in the upcoming revival show, seemingly replacing Sam Puckett (Jennette McCurdy).

Some social media users sent Mosley hateful messages online, which led to Paramount+ releasing a statement in which they insisted, “We have recently seen reports of racism towards a member of our ‘iCarly’ cast, and it is not acceptable!”

The company also urged people to “please think about your words, and take time to understand how what you say can impact other people.”

Cosgrove was among those reposting the message.

Credit: Instagram/Miranda Cosgrove

Mosley also took to Instagram to share some racist messages she’d been receiving.

Credit: Instagram/Laci Mosley

Credit: Instagram/Laci Mosley

Credit: Instagram/Laci Mosley

I’m gonna thug it out y’all can’t break me. I’ve been through too much. But fuck you weirdos, being a Black woman is so hard but so lit I’m gonna go harder you’ll be mad forever. ✌🏾 — SCAM GODDESS (@DivaLaci) May 17, 2021

Writer Franchesca Ramsey then posted on Twitter:

I’m sad this has to be said but if I’m being honest…I kinda expected it. And I hate that. It’s heart breaking that Black women just EXISTING results in an onslaught of racist abuse. It’s not ok. And being a bystander isn’t ok either. pic.twitter.com/hz7FtiBF7R — Franchesca Ramsey (@chescaleigh) May 16, 2021

As difficult as it may be to accept, things change! People are allowed to grow and evolve just like your favorite tv shows, musicians, actors, friends etc. something changing doesn’t erase/replace the original nor does it lessen its importance in your life. — Franchesca Ramsey (@chescaleigh) May 16, 2021

To be honest the excitement for the #iCarly reboot is flattering & terrifying. I wasn’t prepared for the fandom & I’m just a writer! It’s A LOT. I just ask that you give it & us a chance & pls be kind to our new cast members. They’re working so hard & have made us very proud 💕 — Franchesca Ramsey (@chescaleigh) May 16, 2021

The casting comes after McCurdy revealed she’d taken a step back from acting and was “embarrassed” by her “iCarly” role.