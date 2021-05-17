The cast of the “iCarly” reboot jumped to their co-star Laci Mosley’s defense as she received racist backlash on Instagram.

Mosley is playing Carly’s (Miranda Cosgrove) best friend/roommate in the upcoming revival show, seemingly replacing Sam Puckett (Jennette McCurdy).

Some social media users sent Mosley hateful messages online, which led to Paramount+ releasing a statement in which they insisted, “We have recently seen reports of racism towards a member of our ‘iCarly’ cast, and it is not acceptable!”

The company also urged people to “please think about your words, and take time to understand how what you say can impact other people.”

Cosgrove was among those reposting the message.

Mosley also took to Instagram to share some racist messages she’d been receiving.

Writer Franchesca Ramsey then posted on Twitter:

The casting comes after McCurdy revealed she’d taken a step back from acting and was “embarrassed” by her “iCarly” role.