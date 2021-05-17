Thomas Rhett is opening up about his heartfelt new ballad “To The Guys That Date My Girls”.

Speaking with ET Canada’s Sangita Patel, the ACM Male Artist of the Year winner reveals how his wife Lauren reacted to his musical ode to their three daughters: Willa Gray, 5, Ada James, 3, and Lennon Love, 1.

“She loved it immediately,” gushes Rhett. “She was like ‘Do you think you’re being too harsh to the guy in the song?’ And I was like, ‘Not a chance.'”

Co-written by Rhett and his father Rhett Akins, the track is featured on his brand new album Country Again: Side A and serves as a musical letter to his three daughters’ future suitors: “That was kind of a rough draft letter to to the guys that are eventually going to come to my house one day and ask, you know, to take my kids out on a date and am I going to be like his buddy? Am I going to be kind of hard What’s it going to be?”

He adds: “Especially for me having girls, I think you think it’s one hundred years in the future when that’s about to happen. But it’s literally you blink and it’s going to be here.”

Rhett also looks back on the immediate impact the song had on his fans, telling us, “I wrote that song in Alabama last year and actually played it in concert the day that we wrote it. And I was watching grown men just bawl their eyes out, you know, holding their daughters. And and I was like, if you can make grown men cry, you’ve done something right.”

Meanwhile, the Rhett household is about to get a lot busier with the announcement that they are expecting their fourth daughter.

“Well… we are pregnant again! Tonight when I was on stage in Fort Worth about to play ‘to the guys that date my girls’ my wife talked to me in my (ear monitors) and said ‘you can tell them if you want’ so anyways, now you know,” Rhett wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the couple showing off his wife’s baby bump. “We are pumped to be having our 4th girl🙌🙌🙌.”

