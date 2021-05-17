Disney is sharing some exciting new details surrounding their highly anticipated “Enchanted” sequel, “Disenchanted”.

As production kicks off in Ireland, Adam Shankman, who is back in the director’s chair, and star Amy Adams announced some of the new cast members joining the beloved franchise.

Not only is Adams preparing to reprise her role as Giselle, but Patrick Dempsey is set to return as Giselle’s husband Robert Philip. James Marsden (Prince Edward) and Idina Menzel (Nancy Tremaine) are also returning.

RELATED: Patrick Dempsey To Sing Publicly For The First Time In ‘Enchanted, Disenchanted’

Joining the cast is Maya Rudolph, Kolton Stewart, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jayma Mays, Oscar Nunez and newcomer Gabriella Baldacchino. Baldacchino, a 19-year-old from Glen Rock, New Jersey, will make her feature film debut in the upcoming sequel as Robert Philip’s now-grown daughter, Morgan.

In a new teaser, Shankman and Adams join together to share the exciting casting news with Baldacchino.

RELATED: Patrick Dempsey Reunites With Amy Adams For ‘Enchanted’ Sequel ‘Disenchanted’

The kingdom loves new visitors! Let’s bring @YNB (Yvette Nicole Brown), Jayma Mays, @kolton_stewart and @OscarNunezLA too. Plus, we are SO excited to introduce @gabbaldacchino as Morgan! Can’t wait for you to see #Disenchanted, coming to @DisneyPlus in 2022! -Amy & Adam pic.twitter.com/27ohIsm1PT — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) May 17, 2021

According to Disney, the new film, which will feature new songs from Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz, follows “Giselle, the princess from the fairy tale world of Andalasia banished to Manhattan who found her real Princess Charming in divorce lawyer Robert Philip. 15 years later, Giselle moves to the suburb of Monroeville with Robert and their teenage daughter Morgan, where she must juggle the challenges that come with a new home and discover what happily ever after truly means to her and her new family.”

“Disenchanted” will debut exclusively on Disney+ in 2022.