Karen Fukuhara is proud to be representing the Asian-American community.

The star of “The Boys” recorded a video accepting IMDb’s “Fan Favourite” STARmeter Award, thanking fans for their support.

“Thank you so much to all of the fans who made this award possible because you visited IMDb to learn more about my work and some of the incredible projects I’ve been so fortunate to be a part of – this is very special to me,” she said in the video. “I’m also thrilled to be receiving this award as part of Identity Fest, which helps raise awareness for so many important organizations supporting artists in the API community.”

Both Fukuhara and “The Boys” have been a big hit with audiences, consistently trending high on the IMDbPro STARmeter chart and IMDbPro rankings of TV and streaming shows.

The show also won the top spot as IMDb’s Most Popular TV show of 2020.

Fukuhara first came to attention with her role as Katana in the film “Suicide Squad”.